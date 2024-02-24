Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99. Universal Display has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

