Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of OLED traded down $15.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.89. 1,023,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.99. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

