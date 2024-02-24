Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE UHS opened at $164.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $166.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

