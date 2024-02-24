Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHEDFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 2.0 %

LON SHED opened at GBX 117 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £552.22 million, a PE ratio of -835.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.27.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

