Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 2.0 %
LON SHED opened at GBX 117 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £552.22 million, a PE ratio of -835.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.27.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
