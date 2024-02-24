Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 191.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 368.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 577,291 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

