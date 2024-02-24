V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $111.95 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.