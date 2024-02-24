V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,624 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $148.03 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.