V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $170,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

