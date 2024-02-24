V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $179,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

