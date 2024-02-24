V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $181,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,976,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $247.28 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average is $212.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

View Our Latest Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.