V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $187,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LEN opened at $155.08 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

