Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.98. 286,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.