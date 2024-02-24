Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137,765 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

