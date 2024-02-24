Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $14.25-$15.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.250-15.500 EPS.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $335.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

