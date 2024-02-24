Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Down to $227.00

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $227.00, but opened at $216.61. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $217.25, with a volume of 12,126 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average is $229.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 861.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

