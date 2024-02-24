VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.00

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.00 and last traded at $207.60, with a volume of 1801564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.51.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
