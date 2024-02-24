VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.00

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.00 and last traded at $207.60, with a volume of 1801564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.51.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,894,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,074,000.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

