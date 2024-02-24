Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $8,926,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.