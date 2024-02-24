Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

