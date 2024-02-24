Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lowered by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $65.56.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.