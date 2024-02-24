Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.75

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.75 and last traded at $146.49, with a volume of 281579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,932,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.