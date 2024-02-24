Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $224.66

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $224.66 and last traded at $224.59, with a volume of 2856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.30.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day moving average is $203.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.