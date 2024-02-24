Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $224.66

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $224.66 and last traded at $224.59, with a volume of 2856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.30.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day moving average is $203.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

