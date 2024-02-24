Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,005,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

