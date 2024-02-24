Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

