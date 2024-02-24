Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 159,542 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 159,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $3,621,603.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,203,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57.

On Friday, February 16th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $3,765,039.98.

DYN opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,758,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,928 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

