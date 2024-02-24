Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of VRNT opened at $30.78 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

