Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Veris Residential Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:VRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.
Veris Residential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.07%.
Institutional Trading of Veris Residential
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.