Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veris Residential Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.07%.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

About Veris Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $132,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.