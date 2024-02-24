VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $196.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.67. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.