Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

