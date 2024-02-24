Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 475,175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

