Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 2.54%.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 896,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 581,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

