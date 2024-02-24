Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Vicor worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICR. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 913.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor by 84.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vicor by 35.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vicor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Stock Down 23.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $35.67 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

