Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $20.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

