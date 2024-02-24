Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.61

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 81325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

