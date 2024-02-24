VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised VIZIO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.61.

VIZIO Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

