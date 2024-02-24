VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.61.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

VZIO opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

