VIZIO’s (VZIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.61.

VIZIO Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

