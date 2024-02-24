Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

