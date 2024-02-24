Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $185.80 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $185.80 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $6.61 or 0.00012930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,130.76 or 0.99990156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00184169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.49506809 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $9,145,491.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

