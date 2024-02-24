Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) CEO Sells $6,214,200.00 in Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.9 %

WFRD stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 114,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

