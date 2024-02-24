Wedbush Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of HR opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

