Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

