Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. Arteris has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Get Arteris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,899.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $81,750.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,899.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $455,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arteris Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 89.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 203.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.