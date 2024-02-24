Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

