Wedbush Trims LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price to $88.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

