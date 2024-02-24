Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
EOD stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
