Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

EOD stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.