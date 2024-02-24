Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

EOD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,617. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

