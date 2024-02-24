Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
EOD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,617. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.