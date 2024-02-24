Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock worth $104,112,651. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.