Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,863,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,975,816. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company



Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

