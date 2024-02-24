Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Wendy’s has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 60.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

