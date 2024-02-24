Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GDO opened at $12.55 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

